ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sets New 52-Week High at $251.32

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $251.32 and last traded at $247.74, with a volume of 5142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $247.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

