Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $4,562.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00055612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00130441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00160248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,080.79 or 0.99941948 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.74 or 0.01009455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.51 or 0.06824596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.