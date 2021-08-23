Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $34.60 on Monday. Icosavax has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

