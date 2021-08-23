IFP Advisors Inc Has $27,000 Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XTN. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,878,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after buying an additional 75,511 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,366,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,759,000. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,004,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTN opened at $83.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.31. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $92.58.

