IFP Advisors Inc Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of NYSE M opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.26. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.