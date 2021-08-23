IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 237,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 50.0% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFO traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.42. The stock had a trading volume of 28,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,893. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.55.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

