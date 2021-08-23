Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to announce sales of $3.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.60 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $230.29. 1,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

