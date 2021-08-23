IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IMIAY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of IMIAY opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.73. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6414 per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

