IMI’s (IMIAY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMI from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

IMIAY stock opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IMI has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $49.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6414 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

