Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post sales of $13.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.56 million and the highest is $16.99 million. Immatics posted sales of $9.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $40.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.52 million to $49.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $41.93 million, with estimates ranging from $35.87 million to $46.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Immatics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Immatics by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Immatics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000.

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. Immatics has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $728.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

