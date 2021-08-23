IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

IMV has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $1.38 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.60.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $131.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.52.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IMV by 13,722.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IMV by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 162,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

