Indivior (LON:INDV) Hits New 12-Month High at $194.00

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 194 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 192.31 ($2.51), with a volume of 106287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.90 ($2.51).
Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 158.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.32.
Indivior Company Profile (LON:INDV)
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
