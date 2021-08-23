Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IFXA. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €39.19 ($46.10).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

