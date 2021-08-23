Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Infosys by 38.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 51.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFY stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

