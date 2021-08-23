Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 5,844 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,247 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.34. 283,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,917,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $249.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.