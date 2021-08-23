Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 6,850 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,850 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $230,334,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,617,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,118 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,382 shares of company stock worth $12,945,124. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,321. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

