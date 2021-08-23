Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 7,838 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Cimpress worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 49,102 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 64,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Cimpress stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,412. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $128.87.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.