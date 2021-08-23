Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 8,852 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,852 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.6% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $35,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $475,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $4.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $277.44. 406,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,693,470. The company has a market cap of $326.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

