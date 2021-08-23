Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 9,075 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,652 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 531.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YELP traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 30,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,839. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 161.57 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

YELP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

In related news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

