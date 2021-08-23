Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.0% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $139,831,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.00. 117,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,483,052. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $223.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.