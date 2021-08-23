Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Declares Final Dividend of $0.09

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Inghams Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,408.44.
About Inghams Group
Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Inghams Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inghams Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.