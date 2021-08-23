Insider Buying: Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CFO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CFO James S. Broucek purchased 1,000 shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $13,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CZWI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,259. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.20. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $14.81.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,047,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 39.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 181,423 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

