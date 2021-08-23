Insider Buying: Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CFO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CFO James S. Broucek purchased 1,000 shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $13,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of CZWI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,259. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.20. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $14.81.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
