Insider Buying: FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Purchases $44,080.00 in Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director James Douglas Allen acquired 19,000 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $44,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 million, a PE ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 1.29. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $30.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FPAY shares. TheStreet raised FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 50.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 108.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FlexShopper by 22.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the period. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

