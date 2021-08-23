Insider Buying: Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Director Acquires $193,500.00 in Stock

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Director James E. Davison purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $965.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.77.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $503.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,075,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,483 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,114,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,961,000 after purchasing an additional 806,854 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 773,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 2,663.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 745,677 shares during the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

