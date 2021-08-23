Insider Buying: NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NNBR stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.52. 12,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,999. The company has a market capitalization of $237.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.31. NN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 32.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NN in the second quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in NN during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NN in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NNBR shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

