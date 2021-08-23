Insider Buying: Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NWN stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.95. 109,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,743. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,426,000 after acquiring an additional 130,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,212,000 after buying an additional 31,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,688,000 after buying an additional 56,682 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 25.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,004,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,749,000 after buying an additional 204,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,095,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

