Insider Buying: Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,632 shares in the company, valued at $687,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 103,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,117. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.67. Target Hospitality Corp. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 5.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 247,320 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Target Hospitality by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 53,412 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 8.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.