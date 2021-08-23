Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Director Sells $548,172.80 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE CB opened at $186.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.16. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $186.75. The company has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

