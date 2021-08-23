Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells 13,282 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 13,282 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $546,819.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,944,795 shares in the company, valued at $244,747,210.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $690,573.24.

On Monday, July 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $703,986.63.

On Monday, July 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $733,265.32.

On Monday, July 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $788,505.41.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $674,996.40.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $820,957.16.

On Monday, June 21st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $808,697.61.

On Monday, June 7th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62.

On Monday, May 24th, Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $40.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 273.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

