Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Sells $481,297.95 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $481,297.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wajid Ali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50.

On Friday, June 4th, Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50.

LITE opened at $84.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.90. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 22.80%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,132,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after buying an additional 1,230,759 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Lumentum by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after buying an additional 633,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,057,000 after buying an additional 25,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Lumentum by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,771,000 after buying an additional 236,380 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

