Insider Selling: Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CEO Sells 18,528 Shares of Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $357,405.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MNTV stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.70. 829,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.28. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

