Insider Selling: Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Senior Officer Sells 17,800 Shares of Stock

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.25, for a total transaction of C$342,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,479,478.

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$18.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$715.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.23. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.76 and a 52 week high of C$21.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Several analysts have commented on NEO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

