Insider Selling: Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Sells $885,002.40 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $181.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.03 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 165,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.