Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Sells $2,366,350.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $2,366,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $48,368,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Martin J. Vanderploeg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $2,101,575.00.

Shares of WK stock opened at $136.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.96 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $140.54.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 47.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 20.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after acquiring an additional 70,422 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 78.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 32.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 516,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

