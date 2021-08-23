Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells 1,276 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,276 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $120,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 48,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,406. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Z stock opened at $96.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 165.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.08 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,445 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,912 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,445 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 127.8% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 951,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,339,000 after acquiring an additional 533,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 95.7% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,659,000 after acquiring an additional 530,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

