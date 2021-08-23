Insights Network (INSTAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.23 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and $3,130.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00057673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00015254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00051134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.31 or 0.00819546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00103264 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,802,199 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.