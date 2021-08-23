Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $1,435,512.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $181,647.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,069 shares of company stock worth $7,375,018. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth about $91,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 24.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 11.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $106.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

