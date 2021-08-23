Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.73

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.73 and last traded at $106.62, with a volume of 438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,018 in the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,058,000 after buying an additional 206,094 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Insperity by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,762,000 after purchasing an additional 65,591 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Insperity by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after purchasing an additional 500,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Insperity by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

