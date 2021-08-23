Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $23.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on IAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of IAS opened at $19.30 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $823,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

