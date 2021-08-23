Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $52.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

