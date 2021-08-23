International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.31. 50,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.63. The company has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

