International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. International Paper posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.
International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Paper by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 229.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,926,000 after purchasing an additional 810,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IP stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.44. 102,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,766. International Paper has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.04.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
