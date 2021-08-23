International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.57. The company had a trading volume of 90,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.81. International Paper has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in International Paper by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after buying an additional 947,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,779,000 after buying an additional 241,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after buying an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,924,000 after buying an additional 482,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in International Paper by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

