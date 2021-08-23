International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth $37,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

International Paper stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.62. The stock had a trading volume of 56,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,766. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

