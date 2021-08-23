International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INSW. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 7.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $447.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. Analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

