Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni Sells 9,673 Shares of Stock

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni sold 9,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total value of C$299,598.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,809 shares in the company, valued at C$985,210.61.

Shares of TSE ITP opened at C$30.34 on Monday. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.30 and a 1-year high of C$32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITP. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.72.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

