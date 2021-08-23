Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni Sells 9,673 Shares of Stock

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni sold 9,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total value of C$299,598.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,809 shares in the company, valued at C$985,210.61.

Shares of TSE ITP opened at C$30.34 on Monday. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.30 and a 1-year high of C$32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITP. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.72.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

