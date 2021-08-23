Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.01

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.01 and last traded at $57.95, with a volume of 1063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.76.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 119,732 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

