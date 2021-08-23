Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ACM Research (ACMR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR) in the last few weeks:

8/19/2021 – ACM Research was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

8/13/2021 – ACM Research was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

8/12/2021 – ACM Research was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

8/6/2021 – ACM Research was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

7/7/2021 – ACM Research was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.82. 301,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 0.76. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $144.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.56.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $2,583,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,235 shares of company stock valued at $5,567,231 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ACM Research by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ACM Research by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

