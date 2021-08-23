iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 98,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$86.20 during midday trading on Monday. 1,532,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,467. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.