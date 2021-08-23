iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 318.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $43.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.55. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $44.81.

